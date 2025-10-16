EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
Eleving Group today further tightened the coupon range for the public offering of the new senior secured and guaranteed EUR 2025/2030 bonds (ISIN XS3167361651).
Following strong demand from institutional investors and the outcome of the exchange offer, with investors exchanging existing bonds in a nominal amount slightly above EUR 60 million, the annual interest rate range has been further tightened to 9.5%-9.75% (previously 9.5%-10.0%), reflecting investors' confidence in Eleving Group's credit story and long-term strategy. Investors may subscribe to the bonds through their custodian banks until 17 October 2025 (subject to earlier close). The final issue price of the new EUR 2025/2030 bonds will be determined and announced no later than 17 October 2025, based on the subscription offers received.
PUBLIC OFFER
All information related to the issuance and purchase of the new bonds can be found on the Group's investment platform https://www.eleving.com/invest.
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
