Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - ALUULA Composites Inc. (TSXV: AUUA) ("ALUULA" or the "Company") today announced a major milestone with the first commercial shipment of its 1.5-meter-wide, 24 grams per square meter (gsm) ultra-light non-adhesive, no-sew composite material. This development unlocks access to large market segments, including the high-performance ultra-light tent market. ALUULA has now shipped material to brand partners to develop and test early prototypes, with consumer-ready tents expected to potentially hit the market as soon as 2026 and into 2027.

This launch marks the first commercial application of ALUULA's new, validated manufacturing method, which enables the production of wider-width materials moving towards increasing the company's overall manufacturing capacity. The 1.5-meter format aligns with brand partners' preferences enabling more efficient pattern-nesting providing greater circular design options and minimizing material waste.

"This milestone reflects ALUULA's innovative research and our close collaboration with leading outdoor brand partners who prioritize performance and sustainability. Our 24 gsm material combines ultra-lightweight design with long-lasting durability and waterproof performance while still being recycle-ready. This sets a new standard for what's possible in high-performance tent fabrics," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President at ALUULA.

Outperforms current fabrics and delivers next-generation tents

The new wider format 24 gsm material, available as ALUULA's 1.5m X24 and 24, and soon to be available at 34 gsm, all provide exceptional strength and durability with no glue and no sew construction. The weight is competitive within the high-performance tent fabric segment. While these materials have comparable warp and weft strength to some high performing materials that are currently available on the market for ultra-light tents, X24 as an example, has up to 4x greater bias strength, creating a stiffer and longer-lasting material for modern tent patterns. All of the ALUULA products (24, X24 and 34) show additional benefits as below.

The new material has undergone rigorous testing, including:

Crumpling durability: thousands of harsh crumpling cycles with a GELBO tester (testing the durability of flexible materials by simulating real-world stresses) was used to create comparable use-based performance scenarios in tents or other applications. This testing has shown that the ALUULA material maintains its high technical performance well beyond competitive products.

Hydrophobic longevity: Even with these extensive use simulations, the ALUULA materials remain highly waterproof with low porosity for longer than competitive products.

UV resilience: The material has undergone 500 hours of testing according to the ASTM G154 standard test (an accelerated weathering test standard that predicts long-term outdoor exposure). While all materials experience some performance loss under prolonged UV exposure, ALUULA's composite demonstrates significantly lower degradation compared to competitors that use adhesives or non-PE components.

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high-performance, and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear. Proudly manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

