

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.277 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1.299 billion, or $0.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Charles Schwab Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.375 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 26.6% to $6.135 billion from $4.847 billion last year.



The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.277 Bln. vs. $1.299 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $6.135 Bln vs. $4.847 Bln last year.



