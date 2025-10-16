New financing reflects Gradiant's capital maturity and profitability, enhancing its ability to scale sustainable water solutions worldwide.

Gradiant, a global leader in advanced water and wastewater solutions, today announced the closing of a $50 million corporate facility with HSBC, bringing its total credit to over $100 million. The financing reflects Gradiant's growing capital maturity and strengthens its capacity to scale sustainable water solutions worldwide.

Strengthening Financial Foundations

Structured as a corporate revolving credit facility, the HSBC line supports U.S. working-capital needs, and provides Gradiant with flexible, on-demand liquidity to execute projects for its blue-chip North American customers underscoring lender confidence in the company's performance and profitability.

"This financing reflects the maturity and sound financials of our business and our ability to partner with top-tier global lenders," said Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradiant. "Working with HSBC enhances our ability to deliver mission-critical water solutions to our industrial customers."

All Gradiant credit facilities were secured at single-digit interest rates, reflecting the company's robust credit profile and profitability, and strong backing from institutional investors.

"This credit line strengthens our balance sheet and liquidity as we expand our project delivery globally," said Ananth Padmanabhan, CFO of Gradiant. "We plan to extend this approach to finance future M&A opportunities."

A Relationship-Driven Approach to Financing

Gradiant sources financing directly with lending partners rather than through intermediaries, ensuring alignment between its financial strategy and long-term mission.

"Our treasury strategy has evolved into a diversified capital framework that balances innovation with discipline," said Abijit Aji, Vice President of Corporate Treasury Financing. "By building relationships early and linking financing to growth outcomes, we're establishing long lasting partnerships."

Global Momentum

With projects in over 90 countries, Gradiant will deploy this capital to accelerate growth in key markets. The HSBC facility strengthens near-term U.S. operations, while other facilities provide flexibility and currency stability across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

With strong financial foundations and proven technology leadership, Gradiant continues to stand as a trusted partner to global industries balancing water scarcity and regulatory change with responsible growth.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,300 employees worldwide. Discover us at gradiant.com.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB). Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Innovation Banking in the U.S. is a business division with services provided in the United States by HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

