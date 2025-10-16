Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of the auger drilling campaign at the Gaia target and the advancement of a new auger phase at the Taygeta target, both within the PCH Rare Earths Project (ionic-adsorption clay, "IAC") in Goiás State, Brazil.

At Gaia (Figure 1), Appia completed 90 auger drill holes and all samples have been shipped to an accredited laboratory for geochemical and desorption analyses; the Company is awaiting analytical certificates to guide upcoming technical decisions. In parallel, the program at Taygeta (Figure 2) remains underway, with 42 auger drill holes completed to date, prioritizing near-surface horizons selected using geological, geomorphological, and detailed magnetometry criteria consistent with IAC systems. The program employs two recently acquired auger rigs to accelerate area coverage and enhance model resolution.

Based on the Project's technical track record, the Company will apply to Gaia the same desorption protocol that has delivered excellent performance at the Taygeta target-an (NH4)2SO4 0.5 M solution at pH 4, under ambient temperature-enabling direct comparability of results and supporting IAC-focused target prioritization.

"We successfully wrapped up the auger program at Gaia and have already shipped the samples for analysis. At the same time, we continue to progress efficiently at Taygeta, expanding coverage over areas that exhibit favorable signatures for ionic-adsorption clay mineralization within the PCH Project," said Tom Drivas, CEO & Director.

Figure 1 - Drilling Program - Gaia (completed holes). Coordinate system: SIRGAS 2000 / UTM Zone 22S.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/270686_d6480d9494b39b08_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Drilling Program - Taygeta (completed and planned holes). Holes in red represent those executed in the current campaign; holes in white were completed in a previous campaign; holes in yellow are planned. Coordinate system: SIRGAS 2000 / UTM Zone 22S.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/270686_d6480d9494b39b08_002full.jpg

Next Steps

The Company will release the Gaia results-covering geochemistry and pH 4 desorption using (NH4)2SO4 0.5 M when available-and integrate them into the Project's geological-geometallurgical model, while continuing auger drilling at Taygeta with infill and step-outs guided by terrain morphology, drainage, and magnetic response.

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Last, the Company is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of September 23, 2025, October 2, 2025, and October 8, 2025 it closed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 3,968,648 working capital units ("WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.185 per WC Unit for gross proceeds of $734,200 (the "Offering") on October 15, 2025.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.185 per common share and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (each a "WC Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 per WC Warrant Share until the earlier of (i) two (2) years from closing of the Offering (the "Closing"); and (ii) in the event that the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at least $0.40 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, and the 10th trading day (the "Final Trading Day") is at least four (4) months from the Closing, the date which is thirty (30) days from the Final Trading Day (the "Trigger Date").

All securities issued are subject to a hold period expiring on February 16, 2026. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and exploration on the Corporation's properties in Brazil and Saskatchewan.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce that further to its press releases of September 2, 2025, September 23, 2025, October 1, 2025, October 2, 2025 and October 6, 2025, October 8, 2025 and October 14, 2025, Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the binding term sheet dated August 29, 2025 (the "Binding Term Sheet") between the Company, Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko"), Antonio Vitor Junior ("Antonio") and Ultra. On completion of the Transaction, Ultra will acquire a 50% interest in Appia Brasil Rare Earths Mineracao Ltda ("Appia Brasil"), the Brazilian company that holds the PCH Project (the "Property") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil, (the "Transaction").

Ultra delivered notice to Appia, Antonio and Beko that it intends to close the Transaction and closing of the Transaction is scheduled for October 31, 2025. One of the terms of the Transaction requires Ultra to invest US $2 Million into an Appia unit private placement comprising 5,520,000 units priced at $0.50 (Cdn) per unit (based upon a US$ to Cdn$ exchange rate of $1.38) with each unit consisting of one common share, priced at $0.50 (Cdn), and one half of a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.70 (Cdn) for 24 months. The funds will be used by Appia for general working capital. See the September 2, 2025 press release for a full list of the terms applicable to the Transaction.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 177 million common shares outstanding, 213.9 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

