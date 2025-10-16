Anzeige
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A2JGTK | ISIN: SE0010985028 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WN
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:12
4,500 Euro
-0,88 % -0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 14:00 Uhr
Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group renews and extends long-term financing

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) has entered into a term loan and multicurrency revolving facilities agreement with DNB, SEB and Svensk Exportkredit.

The facilities have a tenor of three years, with an option to extend by two years and with a total loan volume of SEK 2,200 million. The volume corresponds fully to existing loan facilities thereby effectively extending the group's loans.

Contacts
Marcus Holmström, CFO, Green Landscaping Group
+46 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

Magnus Larsson, Head of Investor Relations, Green Landscaping Group
+46 70 270 52 83, magnus.larsson@greenlandscaping.com

About Us
Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
