Green Landscaping Group AB: Green Landscaping Group enters Saxony-Anhalt in Germany by investing in Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH

Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH joins Green Landscaping Group (Publ). The company, based in Arendsee in Saxony-Anhalt, provides landscaping, grounds maintenance, forestry and woodworking services for a broad customer base in Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, and Lower Saxony in Germany.

For more than 30 years, Marco Schulz and his company have been successfully executing a wide variety of projects for customers in the area between Hamburg, Hanover, and Berlin. During this time, Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH has established itself as a reliable partner in the field of landscaping and ground maintenance as well as forestry and woodworking. The company will continue to be managed by its founder Marco Schulz and has just under 60 employees. In 2024, it generated net sales of approximately EUR 9 million.

"We are pleased to welcome Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH to Green Landscaping Group. Marco Schulz brings proven entrepreneurial success and deep expertise in landscaping, maintenance, forestry, and woodworking. Over the years, he and his team have earned an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional results across challenging projects, with recognition from loyal clients extending beyond the region. We are very much looking forward to working with Marco Schulz and his team and warmly welcome them to our group." comments Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Group Germany.

"Since 1995, we have been a reliable partner for clients between Hamburg, Hanover, and Berlin. Our experience, broad services, and high standards have built a strong customer base and lasting relationships. After our 30th anniversary, joining Green Landscaping allows us to remain a dependable long-term partner to our customers and benefit from collaboration within the group. We are very proud to be the first company in Saxony-Anhalt to join Green Landscaping Group." says Mr. Schulz, owner and Managing Director of Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH.

Green Landscaping Group acquires 100 percent of the shares in the Company with immediate access. The acquisition is financed with cash and through a transfer of 63,424 shares in Green Landscaping Group AB within the scope of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025. The price per share corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the share according to the official price statistics from Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of 15 trading days ending 10 days prior to the closing date. After the transfer, Green Landscaping Group AB holds 153,510 own shares.

The previous owner is now a shareholder in Green Landscaping Group AB.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons, at 03 November 2025, at 09:00 CET.

Marco Schulz Forst- & Landschaftsbau GmbH was founded in 1995 and is managed by Mr. Marco Schulz and around 60 employees. The company is active in the fields of landscaping, grounds maintenance, and forestry services. For more information, visit www.folabau-schulz-fleetmark.de.

Contacts

Marcus Holmström, CFO, Green Landscaping Group

+46 73 065 03 62, marcus.holmstrom@greenlandscaping.com

Matthias Asdonk, Regional Manager, Green Landscaping Deutschland GmbH

Tel +49 175 9784991, matthias.asdonk@greenlandscaping.de

About Us

Green Landscaping Group AB (publ) is a home for entrepreneurs working with ground maintenance, green space management and landscaping. It is a multinational Group with the spirit of small company entrepreneurship that has been created by acquiring successful companies with these qualities: skilled in their trade and professionally run, strong local ties, sound values and a track record of sustainable profitability. The Group has approximately 3,000 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker GREEN. For more information visit www.greenlandscaping.com

