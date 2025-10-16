Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, today announced the continued success of its audit and trial program, which has demonstrated powerful conversion results and strong market demand for the Company's Google Ads optimization solutions.

Since the launch of the Uncontested Google Ads Audit in May 2025, seventeen brands have successfully completed the program, with an additional forty-three brands currently progressing through the discovery and internal evaluation process. These prospective clients represent a growing pipeline of enterprise advertisers seeking improved visibility and efficiency in their paid search and shopping campaigns. The initiative has proven to be a highly effective driver of new customer acquisition and product adoption, positioning AdAi as a performance-driven solution for enterprise advertisers.

High Conversion Rates

The Company's performance-based model continues to deliver outstanding conversion metrics across each stage of the funnel:

100% conversion from audit to trial among qualified brands (15 of 15 completed audits advanced to the AdAi risk-free trial).





brands (15 of 15 completed audits advanced to the AdAi risk-free trial). 80% completion rate across all trials to date (12 of 15).





Five brands converted to active, paying customers, with four additional brands in contracting and three temporarily deferred due to limited savings potential in highly competitive keyword categories.

The Company recently announced AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, allowing the Company to revisit previously deferred opportunities and unlock additional savings across product-based Google Shopping campaigns.



Participating brands operate across a wide variety sectors including - fashion, retail, financial services, and telecommunications - collectively representing millions of dollars in recoverable ad spend each month. Under BrandPilot's performance-based model, the Company earns a percentage of verified savings generated for its clients.

"The rapid growth of our pipeline and exceptionally high conversion rate underscore the proven value of our audit-to-trial model in uncovering wasted ad spend within the Google Ads ecosystem," said John Beresford, Chief Revenue Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Our free audit provides advertisers with visibility into auction dynamics and competitor behavior. By identifying uncontested search terms in real time, AdAi reduces cost-per-click significantly, and reinvesting those savings drives a measurable lift in return on ad spend." Beresford added, "the financial logic behind our model is straightforward-our pricing is 100% performance-based, meaning we only share in the savings our technology identifies and verifies," said John Beresford, Chief Revenue Officer of BrandPilot AI. "For advertisers managing substantial paid search budgets, this structure provides a measurable and transparent way to evaluate efficiency gains. As adoption extends to Google Shopping Ads, we expect to continue demonstrating how data-driven audits can improve accountability and cost efficiency across digital campaigns."

The Google Ads Audit and Risk-Free Trial program is now a permanent pillar of the Company's customer acquisition strategy and is being expanded to include Google Shopping campaigns.

Exposing the Hidden Cost of Cannibalistic Shopping Ads

To raise awareness of a major, costly blind spot for brands, BrandPilot AI will host a free webinar on October 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST. The session will walk through common cannibalization scenarios in Google Shopping, quantify their significant budget impact, and demonstrate how AdAi audits provide the clarity and technology to take immediate action.

Register and join the webinar here.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Its core platform, AdAi, identifies hidden inefficiencies in digital advertising campaigns and helps brands recover wasted ad spend in real time. Additional products, including Spectrum IQ and Social Runway, support AI-powered influencer marketing and paid social performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the rate of adoption of AdAi for Google Shopping Ads, the performance and effectiveness of the AdAi platform in reducing wasted spend and improving ROAS, the growth and size of the retail search advertising market, changes to Google's advertising products or policies, competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing solutions, and the Company's ability to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270688

SOURCE: BrandPilot AI Inc.