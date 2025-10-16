Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has staked yet another 1,546 ha of ground at its 100%-owned Plata project. This represents an 18% increase in the total claim package size. The Plata claim package was expanded earlier in 2025.

We are still awaiting assays from summer exploration work. Nevertheless, based on observations from that recent field program plus a thorough review of historical work on the original Plata claims, adding claims was deemed to be a high priority for the Company.

The new claims were staked to strategically buttress two geologically promising target areas that have important gold anomalies. High-grade gold in grab samples over 900m along the Plata Thrust were identified in work programs carried out by predecessor companies. This potentially high-grade gold trend remains open in both directions. The data review also identified a large, underexplored gold in soil anomaly which remains open in three directions. The Plata Thrust has historically been the focus of exploration for high-grade silver. The recognition of high-grade gold mineralization along the Plata Thrust makes it a significant gold target as well (figure 1). With this new understanding, the underexplored and parallel Rogue Thrust represents a potential analog to the Plata Thrust and will also be a focus for future exploration.

Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/270682_d0d7d0fa24366b32_001full.jpg

The Company's Executive Chairman, Chad Williams, commented, "Honey Badger continues to identify new and exciting target areas at Plata. This project has exceptional potential. We are particularly encouraged by the continuity of high-grade historical grab samples along the Plata Thrust which returned up to 78.3 g/t Au in outcrop as well as the potential for the Rogue Thrust to be an analog to the Plata Thrust. Additionally, a second zone of gold in soil has been identified and been traced for over 3 km and remains open in three directions. Of note, the Plata property is located adjacent to Snowline Gold's (TSXV: SGD) Rogue property, which contains 7.94M oz Au (M&I) at a grade of 1.21 g/t Au and 0.89M oz Au (Inferred) at a grade of 0.62 g/t Au (see SGD news release dated May 15, 2025)."

Note: The QP has not independently verified the Rogue Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) quoted above. The Rogue MRE is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Figure 2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/270682_d0d7d0fa24366b32_002full.jpg

Figure 3.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/270682_d0d7d0fa24366b32_003full.jpg

Next Steps:

Assays for numerous rock samples and soil samples collected earlier in the 2025 field season are expected imminently. Results of these assays will significantly aid in our new interpretation of Plata as comprising multiple gold-silver rich systems and are expected to generate drill targets before year-end.

About Plata

Plata is located in east-central Yukon within the Tombstone Gold Belt and is a past producing high-grade silver property that produced about 290,000 ounces of silver (Ag) from small-scale mining of high-grade veins that are exposed at surface (Carlson, G.G., 2010, "Technical Report Describing Exploration and Development at the Plata Project, located in the Mayo Mining District, East-Central Yukon", report prepared for Platoro West Holdings Inc.). Ore was mined and flown by fixed wing aircraft to Idaho for processing. Historical exploration at Plata has primarily focused on the outcropping high-grade silver veins. These are analogous to the rich Keno Hill Silver Mine in the Yukon, one of the highest-grade silver deposits in the world, now operated by Hecla Mining. While the analogy to Keno Hill remains valid, the Company has continued to develop its understanding of Plata as part of a larger "Snowline-style" mineralized system. Understanding how Plata might fit into a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) like Snowline Gold's Rogue and Valley deposits adds the potential for a large gold deposit in addition to the high-grade silver vein potential.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol (PG, FAusIMM), a director and technical advisor of the Company, who is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver company. The company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team. Our projects are located in areas with a long history of mining, including the Sunrise Lake project with a historic resource of 12.8 Moz of silver at a grade of 262 g/t silver (and 201.3 million pounds of zinc at a grade of 6% zinc) Indicated and 13.9 Moz of silver at a grade of 169 g/t silver (and 247.8 million pounds of zinc at a grade of 4.4% zinc) Inferred(1) located in the Northwest Territories and the Plata high grade silver project located 165 km east of Yukon's prolific Keno Hill and adjacent to Snowline Gold's Rogue discovery. The Company's Clear Lake Project in the Yukon Territory has an unclassified historic resource of 5.5 Moz of silver at a grade of 22 g/t silver and 1.3 billion pounds of zinc at a grade of 7.6% zinc(2). The Company also has a significant land holding at the Nanisivik Mine Area located in Nunavut, Canada that produced over 20 Moz of silver between 1976 and 2002(3). A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical resources as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the estimates as current mineral resources. The historical resource estimates are provided solely for the purpose as an indication of the volume of mineralization that could be present. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify any of the historical estimates as a current mineral resources.

(1) Sunrise Lake 2003 RPA historic resource: Indicated 1.522 million tonnes grading 262 grams/tonne silver, 6.0% zinc, 2.4% lead, 0.08% copper, and 0.67 grams/tonne gold and Inferred 2.555 million tonnes grading 169 grams/tonne silver, 4.4% zinc, 1.9% lead, 0.07% copper, and 0.51 grams/tonne gold.

(2) Clear Lake 2010 SRK historic Resource: Inferred 7.76 million tonnes grading 22 grams/tonne silver, 7.6% zinc, and 1.08% lead.

For more information please visit our website www.honeybadgersilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Honey Badger's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

