Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
16.10.25 | 15:27
205,20 Euro
+1,08 % +2,20
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
204,35204,4015:43
204,25204,3515:43
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acron Aviation and Airbus Join Forces to Offer an Upgrade Solution for 25-Hour CVR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acron Aviation, a global leader in aerospace safety systems, and Airbus, have announced a collaboration to deliver an upgrade solution for Airbus' operators worldwide

L to R: Loic Dunand, Head of Avionics and Airframe Upgrades Programme at Airbus, Jean-Michel Clairis-Gauthier, VP OEM Business Development and Sales at Acron Aviation, and Jean-Phillippe Labbay, Head of Systems Upgrade and FHS Procurement at Airbus.

Certified, Compliant, and Configurable

Acron Aviation's 25-hour Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), marketed as SRVIVR25, is Airbus' chosen solution for 25-hour CVR with recording capability. SRVIVR25, the only 25-hour CVR approved and qualified by Airbus thus far, is fully compliant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization act and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA's) CVR regulations.

Through this Acron Aviation-Airbus collaboration, airlines can ensure regulatory compliance with minimal operational disruption. The SRVIVR25, designed for easy integration, enables fit-form-function replacements for legacy 2-hour CVRs, no matter the manufacturer, simplifying installation and minimizing aircraft downtime.

Integration, Supply and Standardization

The installation and the supply of the SRVIVR25 is offered and managed through an Airbus service bulletin. This ensures a robust integration with existing audio panels, cockpit area microphones, and datalink recording systems.

Operators will benefit from cost and operational advantages, including standardized part numbers across new production and upgrade installations, enabling common spares, simplified maintenance, and compatibility with existing ground support equipment (GSE) for fast, secure data access.

Future Ready

Built on over 60 years of Acron Aviation's safety innovation, the SRVIVR25 is engineered for high capacity and aligned with upcoming ED-112B audio standards. Its advanced diagnostics and proven manufacturability ensure high-quality, consistent performance across all mission profiles.

Alan Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, Acron Aviation said: "This collaboration with Airbus ensures operators have access to our pioneering SRVIVR25 CVR, a product that sets industry standards and is fully certified to meet the evolving regulatory landscape." Crawford continued, "SRVIVR25 includes versions with integrated Recorder Independent Power Supply (RIPS), significantly reducing wiring, space, and weight requirements while streamlining upgrades across diverse fleets, so airlines are not only meeting compliance standards, but they are also future proofing their fleets."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Acron Aviation

Acron Aviation is strategically aligned to deliver world-leading commercial aviation solutions designed to serve aircraft operators and airframe manufacturers across the globe. Our expertise extends to multiple facets of commercial aviation from OEM certified avionics to state-of-the-art simulation devices, best-in-class pilot training and market-leading flight data analytics. With a global footprint, we are uniquely positioned to deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that enhance our customers' operations and further our mission of innovating to create safer skies. For more information visit acronaviation.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797352/Acron_Aviation.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795704/Acron_Aviation_Logo.jpg

Acron Aviation Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acron-aviation-and-airbus-join-forces-to-offer-an-upgrade-solution-for-25-hour-cvr-302585185.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.