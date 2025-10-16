InCoax Networks AB: InCoax MoCA Access technology featured in "FWA Solution of the Year" at Network X Awards 2025

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadband Forum's Wireline-Wireless Convergence work area has published the TR-507 architecture specification for 5G mmWave FWA extension. Its multi-tenant 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) was awarded "FWA Solution of the Year" at the Network X Awards 2025 in Paris. InCoax technology plays a key role in the solution by distributing the shared 5G connection over existing in-building coaxial networks using MoCA Access technology.

The recognition highlights an industry-first architecture that allows apartments in an MDU to share a single 5G mmWave connection, while using the property's coaxial cabling to provide reliable, high-capacity broadband service to each dwelling. The approach delivers rapid installation, minimal disruption for residents and owners, and attractive economics for service providers.

The same architecture can be deployed quickly as an alternative when middle-mile fiber is delayed or unavailable, and later fed by fiber using the unchanged in-building solution.

At the BBF booth at Network X, Nokia, InCoax and Incognito are demonstrating multi-gigabit speeds over a 5G mmWave mobile link. The excellence of this architecture lies in its ability to reuse existing functions in the 5G and fixed wireline networks, eliminating the need for new protocol or feature development.

"Multi-tenant FWA is a pragmatic way to deliver gigabit broadband to existing MDUs without rewiring," said Helge Tiainen, Business Development Director at InCoax. "By using the coax that's already in place, our MoCA Access platform lets operators extend both fiber access and FWA with carrier-grade performance and shorter time to revenue."

"Collaboration across the Broadband Forum ecosystem made this demonstration possible," said Craig Thomas, CEO, Broadband Forum (BBF). "It shows how combining a high-capacity 5G link with in-building distribution over MoCA Access can accelerate deployments and bring reliable, cost-effective broadband to more residents."

The multi-tenant FWA concept and its practical implementation has been showcased this week in Paris within the Broadband Forum Member Pavilion at Network X. The live demonstration, configured in collaboration with Nokia and Incognito, showed how a shared 5G mmWave link can be securely managed and then distributed via MoCA Access to individual apartments to deliver premium services.

Benefits for operators and property owners

Speed to market - activate gigabit-class services without pulling new fiber inside the building.

Lower CAPEX and OPEX - reuse existing coax and reduce installation time.

Tenant-friendly - minimal construction and disruption inside apartments and common areas.

Carrier-grade manageability - standards-based architecture defined within Broadband Forum.

Backhaul flexibility - start with 5G, switch to fiber later without reworking the in-building network.

Using the solution when middle-mile fiber is delayed

Middle-mile fiber to a building is often delayed or unavailable in the near term. With the multi-tenant FWA architecture, operators can activate service quickly, using a 5G backhaul to the property, and distribute capacity inside the building over existing coaxial networks using InCoax MoCA Access.

The same in-building coaxial infrastructure can later be fed by fiber when it becomes available, without reworking the apartment-side network.

This provides a fast path to service while waiting for fiber and the same design can also serve as a permanent solution, delivering multi-gigabit services with predictable performance, security, and remote management.

