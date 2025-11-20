InCoax Networks AB: InCoax organizes for commercial growth with new management team and market-driven structure in place

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is taking the next step in the strategic transformation initiated during the autumn. The new, flatter organization strengthens the company's commercial capabilities and is designed to accelerate sales, partnerships, and global growth. Focus is shifted closer to the market and customer needs, with clearer business accountability and shorter decision paths.

The change represents a distinct transition from a development-oriented structure to a market-driven organization, where business development, customer relations, and delivery are at the center. The new model unites technology, product, and customer in an integrated process from identifying needs to delivery, creating faster responsiveness, higher efficiency, and stronger commercial decision-making.

The new management team consists of:

Jakob Tobieson , CEO

, CEO Mats Svensson , CFO

, CFO Torbjörn Curtsson , Customer Success Manager

, Customer Success Manager Niclas Berglind , Sales & Product Manager

, Sales & Product Manager Karl Roos , Software Development Manager

, Software Development Manager Johan Huldberg, Hardware Development Manager & Site Manager Gävle

Through the new structure, technology, product, and customer are brought closer together, strengthening InCoax's ability to quickly identify customer needs, find solutions, and drive projects toward measurable business results.

Market-driven organization

In the new organization, product management assumes an expanded and distinctly commercial role, with responsibility for the entire chain from market analysis and customer needs to business modeling, pricing, and launch. InCoax thereby transitions from a product development-driven approach to a market-oriented model where technology, sales, and delivery work in close integration toward the customer.

The new way of working enables faster responsiveness, increased customer proximity, and clearer accountability for business results. At the same time, ownership of partnerships, customer relations, and system integration is strengthened, with the goal of effectively supporting Tier 1 operators and system vendors in large-scale rollouts.

Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax, comments:

"With this organization, we are taking a clear step into the phase that InCoax is now entering. The focus is on commercialization, profitability, and strengthening our positions with Tier 1 operators and partners. By bringing technology, product, and customer together in a common business process, we achieve closer customer relationships, faster decisions, and higher delivery quality. This is an important milestone in expanding the business and scaling deployments internationally."

New management team members

Torbjörn Curtsson has extensive experience in leading international development and industrialization projects in telecom and IT, often across multiple parallel sites. Holding an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Linköping Institute of Technology and with experience from both supplier and operator sides, he possesses broad expertise in requirements, development, testing, and implementation. As Customer Success Manager, Torbjörn is responsible for translating customer needs into solutions, ensuring delivery quality, and managing long-term customer relations. He brings structured project management and experience from complex implementations, which is critical as InCoax scales its business and strengthens recurring revenues.

Niclas Berglind has over 15 years of experience in sales, business development, and product management for fiber and broadband operators, holding senior positions at Netadmin Systems, Maintrac, and Vinnergi. His background spans system development, technical sales support, solution architecture, and responsibility for IT infrastructure. Niclas studied the Master of Science in Computer Engineering program at Linköping Institute of Technology and has completed leadership training in Developmental Leadership. As Sales & Business Development Manager, he drives new sales, strategic customer relations, and scalable partnerships. He contributes deep understanding of operator business processes and the ability to translate technology into customer value, which is key in InCoax's commercialization and growth phase.

Karl Roos has around 20 years of experience in software development and technical leadership within telecom, with a background from Ericsson and Sony Mobile. His experience includes advanced system development and team leadership in complex development projects. Holding a BSc in Computer Science from Uppsala University and having served as System Architect at InCoax, he has been instrumental in shaping the company's software platform. As Software Development Manager, he is responsible for a scalable and robust architecture that enables commercialization in larger volumes. Karl brings deep technical expertise, experience in industrializing software, and a strong focus on quality and delivery precision.

Johan Huldberg has over 25 years of experience in advanced electronics and product development from companies such as Ericsson, SAAB, and AFRY. His expertise ranges from analog design, schematic creation, and PCB layout to the development of complex FPGA functions. Johan holds a BSc in Electronics Engineering from the University of Gävle. Since 2018, he has led hardware development at InCoax and has been instrumental in the creation of the D-series. As Hardware Development Manager, he is responsible for a cost-efficient and scalable hardware platform in close interaction with the software team and customer requirements. Johan brings extensive technical experience from concept to volume production, and a strong focus on product quality and delivery reliability, which is crucial in upcoming large-scale rollouts. He also serves as Site Manager for the Gävle facility.

Focus ahead

With new leadership and a strengthened market orientation, InCoax is well positioned for 2026.

The company now focuses on:

Driving commercialization of existing customer projects

Increasing sales and partner capacity in prioritized markets

Strengthening business control and cash flow through improved scalability and efficiency

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.30 CET on November 20, 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Vator Securities AB, tel. +46 8-5800 6599, ca@vatorsec.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.