InCoax Networks AB: InCoax accelerates the path to commercialization and profitable growth

InCoax Networks AB (publ) is implementing organizational changes to increase its focus on commercialization, scalability and profitable growth. The changes follow the appointment of Jakob Tobieson as CEO and mark a new phase as the company moves from a development focus to market-driven execution.

The company is reducing headcount and reallocating resources toward sales, partnerships and delivery capabilities. The reduction mainly concerns consultants but also some employees, with effects beginning in the first quarter of 2026 and continuing to gradually materialize during the first half of the year. The revised plan entails a more extensive cost adjustment than previously communicated. In total, the measures are expected to reduce the cost base by approximately SEK 24 million in 2026, while the company maintains full momentum in pursuing its largest commercial opportunities. The window for these changes has been created as InCoax approaches completion of the products that are expected to constitute the company's relevant solutions for the foreseeable future.

As part of the transition, Morten Werther (Head of Development), Andreas Bergman (CCO) and Alf Eriksson (CPPO), all of whom have been members of the management team, will leave their roles at the company over the coming months.

Jakob Tobieson, CEO of InCoax, comments:

"We are now building a faster, customer-centric and data-driven InCoax. These changes are necessary to strengthen our focus on sales and partnerships, and they are made with respect for the efforts that have brought us here. Alf, Morten and Andreas have all played central roles in developing our technology, products and customer relationships in connection with these development projects, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks for their strong commitment to the company's journey. Our goal now is to increase our pace in the market, improve profitability and create sustainable cash flow."

Strategic direction

InCoax will now focus on scaling its business through partnerships and direct sales to Tier 1 operators and system vendors. The company is thus entering the next phase - from a technology development company to a commercial growth company with global reach and clear capital discipline.

