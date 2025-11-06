InCoax Networks AB: Jakob Tobieson appointed new CEO of InCoax Networks

The Board of Directors of InCoax Networks AB has, in consultation with CEO Jörgen Ekengren, decided to appoint Jakob Tobieson as the new CEO. The decision marks that InCoax is entering a new phase, shifting from development-intensive to market-driven and growth-focused, which calls for a more commercial and externally oriented leadership. The decision takes effect immediately.

Jörgen Ekengren will remain as a senior adviser during a transition period to ensure continuity and an orderly handover.

Jakob Tobieson has served as Chief Operations Officer (COO) at InCoax since April 2023 and previously spent more than ten years at Telia Company. There, he held leadership roles as Sourcing Director with global responsibility for IT software and services, cloud services, and Telia's procurement of mobile devices. Earlier in his career Jakob worked at Tetra Pak with supplier development and international production and has extensive experience leading transformation and efficiency programmes. He holds an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Lund University, Faculty of Engineering.

Peter Agardh, Chair of the Board, comments:

"After a period of intensive product development and technical validation, InCoax is now shifting its focus to market, scalability and profitability. Jakob Tobieson combines strong business drive with deep understanding of software and services, as well as hands-on experience in supply chains and partnerships. This makes him well equipped to lead InCoax into the next phase."

Peter Agardh continues:

"At the same time, the Board would like to extend its warm thanks to Jörgen Ekengren for several years of dedicated work. The technology platform and structure that have been built form a strong base as the company now focuses on commercialization."

Jakob Tobieson, incoming CEO, comments:

"I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead InCoax into its next phase. The company stands on a proven technology platform and has several ongoing trials with leading operators that demonstrate the significant potential our technology can create for both operators and end customers."

"With InCoax technology, broadband operators can achieve a substantially faster time-to-market compared with traditional fiber roll-outs, which in many areas are both costly and time-consuming. Our solution makes it possible to efficiently leverage the existing coaxial infrastructure already installed in hundreds of millions of homes worldwide. This creates major opportunities for faster and more cost-effective broadband deployment globally."

"Together with the Board and our employees, we will develop InCoax into a cost-efficient technology company with a clear growth profile and a strong position in the global build-out of high-speed broadband."

InCoax is now focusing on scaling its business through partnerships and direct sales to Tier 1 operators and system vendors. The goal is to transform the company from a development-driven project into a commercial, cash-flow-positive growth company with global reach. With Jakob Tobieson at the helm, InCoax is expected to achieve greater scalability, improved cost efficiency and strengthened profitability through data-driven decisions, focus on business-critical partnerships and strict capital discipline.

About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

