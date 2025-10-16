Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as One of the Best Companies To Work for in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Mexico and ranked #1 in the category of Best Companies to Work For Women.

This recognition highlights our dedication to building a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered, which helps us achieve our purpose of Improving Life at Home for our communities.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

