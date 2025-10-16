Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 15:41
62,70 Euro
-0,25 % -0,16
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,1462,6015:47
62,1462,6015:47
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Recognized as One of the Best Companies To Work for in Mexico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Mexico and ranked #1 in the category of Best Companies to Work For Women.

This recognition highlights our dedication to building a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered, which helps us achieve our purpose of Improving Life at Home for our communities.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corporation-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-companies-to-work-1087662

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.