Essity / TORK: Tork at ISSA 2025

We're thrilled to showcase our latest innovations, smart hygiene solutions, and industry expertise at this year's ISSA Show. Stop by booth #5601 to discover how Tork helps businesses achieve better hygiene- and in turn, better business outcomes.

Innovations

Tork PeakServe Automatic: Peak times deserve peak service.

Constant Air Freshener : Banish restroom smells for good.

Focus4 Sustainability: Easy access to holistic sustainability information.

Tork Vision Cleaning: Real-time data makes maintenance easy and efficient.

Thought leadership

Is your public restroom turning people away?

Join us and Jen Ashman, November 12th at 3pm PST in the Business Solutions Theater Booth #117, for a powerful session exploring the business impact of a poor restroom experience.

Learn more here

Vote for Tork

Our innovation, Tork PeakServe® Automatic, has been nominated for the 2025 ISSA Innovative Leaders Awards. Cast your vote in person in the Innovation Theater.

Learn more here

Sustainable restrooms use Tork

Tork helps you reach your goals with the Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform- designed to deliver holistic information, tools and training to make sustainability easier.

Learn more here



