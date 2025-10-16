Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 14:47
23,420 Euro
+0,77 % +0,180
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,38023,39015:48
23,37023,38015:47
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 15:38 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity / TORK: Tork at ISSA 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Originally published on Tork Newsroom

We're thrilled to showcase our latest innovations, smart hygiene solutions, and industry expertise at this year's ISSA Show. Stop by booth #5601 to discover how Tork helps businesses achieve better hygiene- and in turn, better business outcomes.

Innovations

  • Tork PeakServe Automatic: Peak times deserve peak service.

  • Constant Air Freshener: Banish restroom smells for good.

  • Focus4 Sustainability: Easy access to holistic sustainability information.

  • Tork Vision Cleaning: Real-time data makes maintenance easy and efficient.

Thought leadership

Is your public restroom turning people away?

Join us and Jen Ashman, November 12th at 3pm PST in the Business Solutions Theater Booth #117, for a powerful session exploring the business impact of a poor restroom experience.

Learn more here

Vote for Tork

Our innovation, Tork PeakServe® Automatic, has been nominated for the 2025 ISSA Innovative Leaders Awards. Cast your vote in person in the Innovation Theater.

Learn more here

Sustainable restrooms use Tork

Tork helps you reach your goals with the Tork Focus4 Sustainability platform- designed to deliver holistic information, tools and training to make sustainability easier.

Learn more here


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Essity / TORK on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Essity / TORK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/essity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Essity / TORK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tork-at-issa-2025-1087659

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.