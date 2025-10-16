Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W02H | ISIN: US40416E1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0H5
Stuttgart
16.10.25 | 07:46
171,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HCI GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HCI GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,00170,0016:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HCI GROUP
HCI GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HCI GROUP INC171,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.