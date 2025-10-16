

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qnity, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (DD) Electronics business, in semiconductor technology solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday with SK hynix to establish a long-term supply partnership for chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads used in semiconductor fabrication.



The deal enhances Qnity's contribution to SK Hynix's mass production and next-generation semiconductor manufacturing processes.



Senior executives from both companies attended the signing, which happened during SEMICON West in Phoenix, Arizona. Qnity is scheduled to split from DuPont on November 1, 2025.



