Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A41BMV | ISIN: SE0025166416 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V6
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 08:14
0,565 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.10.2025
Suspension of Trading in Spotr Group AB at FNSE

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Spotr Group AB, LEI: 549300GO1WGVLLTB6M77
Instrument:
SPOTR SE0025166416

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been
notified
