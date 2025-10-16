KR1 Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2025

KR1 plc (the "Company)

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

The Company announces that AlbR Capital Limited ("AlbR") has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. AlbR was formed to combine the Capital Markets business of Peterhouse Capital Limited and Novum Securities Limited under the new name of AlbR.

As mentioned in the Company's recent Interim Report, following extensive and constructive engagement and dialogue with the Financial Conduct Authority, the Board remains fully committed to its roadmap towards migrating its listing of the Company's shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

AlbR Capital Limited(Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

info@albrcapital.com

SEC Newgate(Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).