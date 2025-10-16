Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 18:34
88,84 Euro
+0,25 % +0,22
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,7089,5618:36
88,7089,5618:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Dong Yang FT to strengthen position in beauty and personal care in South Korea

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 October 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Dong Yang FT Corp. ("Dong Yang FT").

Founded in 2009 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Dong Yang FT is a distributor of high-quality cosmetic ingredients, working with cosmetic manufacturers across the beauty and personal care sector. With a team of 14 people and an R&D laboratory, Dong Yang FT puts supplier and customer satisfaction at the heart of its business, building sustainable partnerships and responding quickly to market trends.

In 2024, Dong Yang FT reported revenues of KRW 55.3 billion (EUR ~34 million).

The acquisition will help IMCD strengthen its presence in South Korea and broaden its product offering for the beauty and personal care markets. South Korea is one of the most innovative and largest beauty and personal care markets in the world, as well as a global exporter of beauty products and a recognised trendsetter.

Dongjoon Lee, Managing Director of IMCD in South Korea, commented: "We are excited to welcome Dong Yang FT to our business. Their expertise, portfolio and strong technical and formulation know-how are a perfect fit with our strategy and will help us deliver solutions tailored to the highly globalised beauty market in South Korea, where innovation sets the pace. With this addition, we will be able to strengthen our position in South Korea and offer even more opportunities for growth to our teams, suppliers and customers."

"This is an important milestone for us and a moment to thank our team for everything they have achieved so far," said Seung-Ho Cha, Founder and CEO of Dong Yang FT. "We are proud of the trust we have built with customers and partners, and we are confident that joining IMCD will help us take this to the next level. With their global reach and resources, we can grow faster while staying true to the values that shaped our journey."

The transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit http://www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 14
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland
Head of Investor Relations
+31 10 290 86 53
ir@imcdgroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.