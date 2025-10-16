IMCD N.V.: IMCD to acquire Dong Yang FT to strengthen position in beauty and personal care in South Korea

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (16 October 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Dong Yang FT Corp. ("Dong Yang FT").

Founded in 2009 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Dong Yang FT is a distributor of high-quality cosmetic ingredients, working with cosmetic manufacturers across the beauty and personal care sector. With a team of 14 people and an R&D laboratory, Dong Yang FT puts supplier and customer satisfaction at the heart of its business, building sustainable partnerships and responding quickly to market trends.

In 2024, Dong Yang FT reported revenues of KRW 55.3 billion (EUR ~34 million).

The acquisition will help IMCD strengthen its presence in South Korea and broaden its product offering for the beauty and personal care markets. South Korea is one of the most innovative and largest beauty and personal care markets in the world, as well as a global exporter of beauty products and a recognised trendsetter.

Dongjoon Lee, Managing Director of IMCD in South Korea, commented: "We are excited to welcome Dong Yang FT to our business. Their expertise, portfolio and strong technical and formulation know-how are a perfect fit with our strategy and will help us deliver solutions tailored to the highly globalised beauty market in South Korea, where innovation sets the pace. With this addition, we will be able to strengthen our position in South Korea and offer even more opportunities for growth to our teams, suppliers and customers."

"This is an important milestone for us and a moment to thank our team for everything they have achieved so far," said Seung-Ho Cha, Founder and CEO of Dong Yang FT. "We are proud of the trust we have built with customers and partners, and we are confident that joining IMCD will help us take this to the next level. With their global reach and resources, we can grow faster while staying true to the values that shaped our journey."

The transaction is subject to customary (regulatory) closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

