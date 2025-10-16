EssilorLuxottica: Q3/9M 2025 Revenue - Revenue up 11.7% in the third quarter, best quarterly performance ever for the Group

Revenue up 11.7% in the third quarter

Best quarterly performance ever for the Group

Group's revenue +11.7% in the third quarter at constant exchange rates 1 , +8.8% in the nine months

Wearables major boost, enlarging the portfolio with a strong pipeline of product innovation

Vision care and sunglasses growing 5% at constant exchange rates 1 and perimeter

North America and EMEA up double digits in both PS and DTC channels

Stellest supported by strong clinical results, "de novo" fully approved by FDA, in the US market from October

RetinAI acquisition announced yesterday. Optegra closed, to be consolidated as of October, 1

Paris, France (October 16, 2025 - 6:00 pm) - EssilorLuxottica announced today that consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2025 reached Euro 6,867 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.7% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the third quarter of 2024 (+6.7% at current exchange rates).

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: "Achieving our best quarter ever since the creation of the Group, we mark a milestone that speaks to the strength of our vision and the ability of our young and strong management all over the world to deliver groundbreaking results in any market conditions. Fueled by outstanding contributions from EMEA and North America, and driven by booming wearables and strong momentum across vision care and sunglasses, these results showcase what's possible when we lead with determination and execute with excellence.

In September, we were proud to unveil our most future-forward portfolio of AI glasses yet. With the next generations of Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses and with Meta Ray-Ban Display, we continue to pioneer wearable innovation and expand the boundaries of human potential. At the same time, we're accelerating our med-tech ambitions, strengthening our leadership in myopia management with Stellest lenses, which have opened a new category in the U.S. following FDA market authorization. With Optegra eye clinics and RetinAI now part of our Group, we're structuring our vision-health ecosystem - bringing AI-driven prevention and treatment together to empower millions of people around the world.

As we enter the fourth quarter, we carry strong momentum and a clear ambition to drive lasting transformation, shaping a future where innovation, science and human potential advance together".

* * *

Unless otherwise specified, the commentary in the following pages is based on revenue performance at constant exchange rates1 versus 2024.