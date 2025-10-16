Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 09:15
1,370 Euro
-2,84 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,50009:43
16.10.2025 19:45 Uhr
16.10.2025 19:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2025 / 18:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         57,486 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.9937p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 103,646 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.9937p                       57,486

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
614             128.20          08:00:24         00357202511TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              126.80          08:35:06         00357223761TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             126.80          08:35:06         00357223762TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          10:15:06         00357301061TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             127.40          10:15:06         00357301062TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          10:15:06         00357301063TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             127.40          10:15:06         00357301064TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             127.20          10:15:38         00357301371TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             127.20          10:15:38         00357301372TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             127.20          10:15:38         00357301373TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             127.20          10:16:14         00357301749TRLO1     XLON 
 
1231             127.00          10:17:25         00357302369TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             127.00          10:17:25         00357302370TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             127.00          10:17:25         00357302371TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             127.00          10:17:25         00357302372TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             127.00          10:17:35         00357302463TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             127.00          10:18:22         00357302862TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              127.00          10:22:06         00357305023TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             127.20          10:22:16         00357305126TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             127.20          10:22:16         00357305127TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             127.60          10:23:10         00357305674TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          10:26:02         00357307471TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             127.40          10:26:03         00357307482TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              127.20          10:27:02         00357307979TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             127.20          10:27:02         00357307980TRLO1     XLON 
 
3036             127.60          10:37:43         00357314983TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             127.20          11:06:52         00357326563TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             127.20          11:06:52         00357326564TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              127.20          11:06:57         00357326565TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             126.80          11:11:06         00357326697TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             126.80          11:11:06         00357326698TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             126.80          11:11:06         00357326699TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             126.80          11:11:17         00357326708TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              126.60          11:11:23         00357326712TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          11:11:23         00357326713TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             126.20          11:11:23         00357326714TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             126.20          11:11:31         00357326717TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             126.20          11:11:31         00357326718TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              126.00          11:11:37         00357326739TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              126.20          11:15:43         00357326900TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             126.80          12:05:13         00357329321TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             126.80          12:05:13         00357329322TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             126.80          12:05:13         00357329323TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              126.80          12:05:13         00357329324TRLO1     XLON 
 
1166             126.60          12:06:58         00357329377TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.60          12:06:58         00357329378TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:06:58         00357329379TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              126.60          12:06:58         00357329380TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.60          12:07:01         00357329383TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              126.80          12:22:59         00357329972TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             126.80          12:22:59         00357329973TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              126.80          12:22:59         00357329977TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.60          12:31:02         00357330157TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             126.60          12:31:02         00357330158TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             126.60          12:31:02         00357330159TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:31:02         00357330160TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              126.60          12:31:02         00357330161TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             126.60          12:31:02         00357330162TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             126.60          12:31:02         00357330163TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:31:02         00357330164TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             126.40          12:33:45         00357330231TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             126.40          12:35:05         00357330276TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              126.40          12:37:07         00357330319TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             126.40          12:37:07         00357330320TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             126.40          12:37:07         00357330321TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             126.40          12:39:36         00357330497TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             126.40          12:39:36         00357330498TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             126.40          12:39:36         00357330499TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.00          13:19:47         00357332133TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             126.00          13:19:47         00357332134TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              126.00          13:19:47         00357332135TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              126.00          13:19:47         00357332136TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              126.00          13:19:47         00357332137TRLO1     XLON 
 
1070             126.00          13:19:47         00357332138TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             126.00          13:19:47         00357332139TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             125.60          13:20:45         00357332160TRLO1     XLON 
 
4736             125.60          13:20:45         00357332161TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             125.60          13:20:45         00357332162TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.20          13:21:02         00357332191TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             125.00          13:21:39         00357332210TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              125.40          13:23:09         00357332243TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             125.20          13:24:31         00357332304TRLO1     XLON 
 
1285             125.20          13:31:02         00357332458TRLO1     XLON 
 
942             125.40          13:49:17         00357333058TRLO1     XLON 
 
714             125.40          13:49:17         00357333059TRLO1     XLON 
 
794             125.40          13:49:17         00357333060TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             125.00          13:49:17         00357333061TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              125.00          13:49:17         00357333062TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             125.00          14:22:52         00357334477TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             125.00          14:22:52         00357334478TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             124.80          14:28:23         00357334641TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             124.80          14:28:23         00357334642TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             124.80          14:33:31         00357334949TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             124.80          14:33:31         00357334950TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             124.60          14:34:00         00357334970TRLO1     XLON 
 
1196             124.80          14:39:18         00357335240TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             124.60          14:46:37         00357335690TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              124.60          14:46:37         00357335691TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             124.60          14:50:08         00357335848TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              124.60          14:50:39         00357335867TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.40          15:00:07         00357336787TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             124.40          15:00:07         00357336788TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             124.60          15:00:07         00357336789TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.60          15:00:07         00357336790TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             124.60          15:00:08         00357336791TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             124.60          15:00:08         00357336792TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             124.20          15:13:22         00357337740TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             124.20          15:13:22         00357337741TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             124.20          15:13:22         00357337742TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             124.20          15:15:02         00357337915TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             124.20          15:20:28         00357338820TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             124.00          15:21:02         00357338964TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             124.00          15:21:02         00357338965TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             124.00          15:31:17         00357339922TRLO1     XLON 
 
865             123.80          15:31:17         00357339923TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              123.80          15:31:17         00357339924TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             123.60          15:31:29         00357339942TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             123.80          15:32:06         00357339995TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             124.20          15:42:06         00357341187TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.20          15:51:55         00357342031TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             124.20          16:07:42         00357343381TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             124.20          16:07:42         00357343382TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              124.80          16:16:12         00357343974TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405364 
EQS News ID:  2214514 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2025 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
