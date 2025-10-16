New facility with CEVA Logistics supports local job creation, improves delivery efficiency and advances Canada's sustainable energy infrastructure

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has officially opened a new 130,000 square-foot distribution centre in Halton Hills, Ontario. This strategic investment strengthens Schneider Electric's Canadian operations by improving delivery timelines and contributing to national energy sustainability.

From left to right: Melanie Frazer, President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce Halton Hills, joins Kristina Tesser Derksen, Federal M.P. Milton East-Halton Hills South; Jason Brass, Councillor Ward 2 Halton Hills; Bertrand Pous, Consul General of France in Toronto; Jeff Wiedwald, VP Contract Logistics, CEVA North America; Shaun MacGarvie, Vice President, Channel Development; Mayor Ann Lawlor, Mayor of Halton Hills; Joseph Racinsky, Member of Provincial Parliament Ontario, Wellington-Halton Hills; Brian Saunderson, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; and Matt Kindbom, Councillor Ward 2 Halton Hills, for the official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric's new Canadian Distribution Centre in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.

Located at 6 Cleve Court in Georgetown, the facility will serve customers across commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure sectors. Operated in partnership with CEVA Logistics, the centre is designed to contribute to Canada's energy security by ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of essential electrical components and equipment across the country. CEVA's Halton Hills facility is also among the first of several global locations deploying Manhattan Associate's Active® Warehouse Management and Order Management systems. The advanced platforms accelerate the integration of new technologies for improved operational efficiency -further strengthening Schneider Electric's supply chain resilience in Canada.

"The opening of the Halton Hills distribution centre demonstrates our commitment to Canada and to providing fast, reliable access to critical electrical infrastructure components," said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada. "This investment will help support Ontario's growth, strengthen local supply chains, and create new jobs for the community."

"This new distribution centre represents a powerful step forward in our partnership with Schneider Electric," said Jeff Wiedwald, Vice President of Contract Logistics for North America at CEVA Logistics. "By combining Schneider's commitment to sustainable energy with CEVA's global logistics expertise, we're enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient supply chain solutions across Canada. Together, we're not just moving products-we're powering progress and supporting communities."

The inauguration ceremony on October 15, 2025, was attended by several distinguished guests and government representatives, including:

Bertrand Pous, Consul General of France in Toronto

Kristina Tesser Derksen, Federal Member of Parliament for Milton East-Halton Hills South

Joseph Racinsky, Member of Provincial Parliament, Wellington-Halton Hills

Mayor Ann Lawlor, Town of Halton Hills

Melanie Frazer, CEO, Halton Hills Chamber of Commerce

This major milestone marks a significant investment that brings manufacturing closer to Canadian customers and reinforces Schneider Electric's commitment to local innovation and resilience. In addition to increasing operational capacity, the centre integrates advanced automation technologies to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Schneider Electric continues to invest in its Canadian footprint, employing more than 2,000 people nationwide and operating four R&D centres, 20 sales and service offices, and three manufacturing plants. Its technologies are currently found in 40 per cent of Canadian homes and 50 per cent of buildings, showing its central role in enabling sustainable energy and automation solutions across the country.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at approximately 1,500 facilities. With 2024 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. For media resources, visit CEVA Logistics's online newsroom, cevalogistics.com/newsroom.

