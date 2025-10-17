Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Corporation") announces that at the Corporation's September 18, 2025, Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), all proposed resolutions set out in the Company's Information Circular dated August 17, 2025 were passed at the Meeting.

At the Meeting:

(i) Mark Tadros, Vitaly Melnikov, Eamonn McHugh, Ohad David and Paul Baluch were elected directors of the Corporation;

(ii) Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors;

(iii) The Corporation's Amended Omnibus Plan of the Corporation dated effective September 24, 2025, as amended on August 11, 2025 was ratified, confirmed and approved; and

(iv) A share unit awards increase under the Amended Omnibus Plan, to total a maximum of 8,880,014 common shares for share unit awards under the Amended Omnibus Plan was ratified, confirmed and approved.

Also at the Meeting and further to the Company's August 8, 2025 news release, shareholders ratified, confirmed and approved the Corporation's new Canada Business Corporations Act by-law being a by-law relating generally to the conduct of the business and affairs of the Corporation ("By-Law No. 1"), and including and introducing an advance notice requirement in connection with shareholders intending to nominate directors in certain circumstances (the "Advance Notice Provisions"). By-Law No. 1 is attached as Schedule "B" to the Corporation's Meeting Management Proxy Circular dated August 17, 2025.

A copy of By-Law No. 1 dated effective July 30, 2025 can be accessed under the Corporation's SEDAR+ corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

This press release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

DISCLAIMER

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the adoption, effectiveness, and ratification of New By-Law No. 1, and the Advance Notice Provisions on the Corporation's corporate governance. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties, and as a result of a variety of factors, actual results, expectations, achievements, or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements or from future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any such statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270806

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.