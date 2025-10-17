World's first fully autonomous AI robotics system CA-M for tactical troop supply in military environments nearing high-volume market entry.

First European high-volume factory aimed to launch in 2026 to scale CA-M production with existing and new global supply and production partners.

Massive market opportunity driven by the European initiative "Readiness 2030 ReArm Europe", with investments of up to €800 billion positioning Circus strategically as a global pioneer.

The new site can increase production capacity to over 10,000 AI robots annually, positioning Circus as a leading provider of autonomous troop supply systems.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems and troop supply, is expanding its global production network as part of its high-volume market entry into the defense sector. The new European factory is designed to scale production of the CA-M, the world's first fully autonomous AI robotic system for troop supply in the defense sector.

Planned for go-live in 2026, the second factory will bring large-scale defense production of AI robots to Europe, built in partnership with Circus' existing and new global supply and manufacturing partners. This expansion marks a strategic milestone as Circus moves into volume production with its second robotics product, driven by strong market demand and multiple closings with European defense clients already expected this year.

Once operational, the new site is planned to lift Circus' total global production capacity to over 10,000 robotic systems per year, establishing the company as a key enabler of autonomous defense meal supply systems at an industrial scale.

With the European "Readiness 2030 ReArm Europe" initiative set to mobilize up to €800 billion in defense infrastructure and technology investments over the coming years, Circus stands at a pivotal moment. As a developer of autonomous AI systems for operational and logistical applications, Circus meets the core objectives of these programs: European value creation, dual-use technology, and operational autonomy.

The CA-M introduces a new class of military food supply infrastructure: based on a fully mobile deployable, 20-foot autonomous container structure, the AI robot is capable of preparing over 400 fresh meals per hour autonomously, fully controlled by the company's proprietary AI operating system. This technology not only enhances operational resilience but also eliminates manual processes in high-risk environments.

As part of its defense expansion, Circus is leveraging its AI robotics ecosystem and logistics intelligence platform, enabling data-driven supply chain management and seamless integration into broader defense infrastructures. The company's recently announced partnership in the defense sector with Meta (Nasdaq: META) further strengthens this capability, integrating locally deployed and controlled AI systems for mission-critical, autonomous operations in defense and public sectors.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder and CEO of Circus, commented: "We are entering a decisive phase demand from European armed forces is accelerating fast. With our first European high-volume factory and trusted partners, we're scaling CA-M production to meet this demand and establishing the foundation for autonomous defense meal supply at global scale."

The launch of the second production site builds on the ongoing serial production of the CA-1 robot the commercial flagship of Circus' AI robotics line and will leverage the same patented core technology.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

