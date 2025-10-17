

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc. (PSO, PSON.L) reported 4% underlying group sales growth in third quarter, bringing nine-month growth to 2%. Stronger sales growth is expected in the fourth quarter, driven by known business unit dynamics.



Assessment & Qualifications sales growth accelerated in thirds quarter, rising 4% during the period, with Pearson VUE returning to growth. Sales for the nine-month period increased by 2%.



Virtual Learning saw strong momentum, with third quarter sales up 17% and 2025/26 academic year enrolments rising 13%. Sales for the nine-month period grew by 4%.



Higher Education sales declined by 1% in third quarter, primarily due to ongoing challenges in mature markets affecting International Higher Education. However, US Higher Education sales rose 2%, supported by solid growth in core Courseware, partially offset by declines in K12 during a transitionary phase. Sales for the nine-month period increased by 2%.



English Language Learning returned to growth in the third quarter, with sales up 1%, driven by strong performance in the Pearson Test of English (PTE) ahead of recent test enhancements. Sales declined by 1% over the nine-month period.



Enterprise Learning & Skills sales rose 2% in third quarter, reflecting quarter-on-quarter improvement in Enterprise Solutions. Sales for the nine-month period grew by 3%, supported by solid performance in Vocational Qualifications and continued momentum in Enterprise Solutions.



The company expects group sales growth and adjusted operating profit in line with market expectations for 2025 with stronger sales growth in the fourth quarter.



Beyond 2025, Pearson is positioned to deliver a mid-single digit underlying sales growth CAGR, sustained margin improvement that will equate to an average increase of 40 basis points per annum and strong free cash conversion, in the region of 90% to 100%, on average, across the period.



