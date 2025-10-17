Anzeige
WKN: 4588 | ISIN: KR7251270005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
17.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
RAVEN2, NETMARBLE'S BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG, ENTERS FINAL COUNTDOWN TO GLOBAL LAUNCH

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, is gearing up for the global launch of its ultimate dark fantasy MMORPG Raven2, which will officially launch on October 22 at 1AM (UTC) for both mobile and PC platforms. Pre-download begins October 21 at 3AM (UTC).

Raven2 will be available in 150 countries and support 16 languages, ranging from English, Thai to French, Indonesian, and more. The global version of Raven2 will have three major regions: North America, Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Europe, and each region includes two Worlds and twelve servers, with players free to select any server within their region.

To celebrate the launch, Raven2 is hosting a special event offering Crystals. Players can earn Crystals by simply leveling up, while the top 100 players per server will compete for one million Crystals. A special tax fund of one million Crystals will be pre-deposited into each server's Market, claimable through the guild activity.

Players can still pre-register on Google Play and the App Store, or wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store. Pre-registered players will receive exclusive rewards including a heroic grade Holy Garment and a special package.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Raven2 showcases unrivaled graphics, and a vast universe set in a dark fantasy realm where players become a member of the Special Corps bearing the "Cursed Stigma." As they investigate strange and perilous phenomena unfolding across the world, they embark on a journey to vanquish demons and uncover the secrets behind the world's fate. Raven2's large-scale guild-based battles are all hallmarks of a truly immersive, high-quality MMORPG experience.

For more information, visit the official website and follow Raven2 on YouTube, Facebook, and Discord to stay updated.

About Netmarble Corporation
Founded in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a leading global game developer and publisher. Through acclaimed franchises and strategic partnerships with top-tier IP holders, the company delivers innovative and engaging gaming experiences to audiences worldwide. As a parent company of Kabam, SpinX Games, Jam City, and a major shareholder of HYBE and NCSOFT, Netmarble's diverse portfolio includes Solo Leveling:ARISE, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower of God: New World, Lineage 2: Revolution, MARVEL Future Fight, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795592/251014____2_1017_____1920x1080__1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raven2-netmarbles-brutal-dark-fantasy-mmorpg-enters-final-countdown-to-global-launch-302583186.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
