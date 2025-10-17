Anzeige
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Xetra
17.10.25 | 11:13
29,740 Euro
-3,32 % -1,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,83029,85011:29
29,83029,84011:29
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 10:30 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

Post Stabilisation Notice - Eurogrid GmbH dual Green Bond Issuance

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 17, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR500mil Senior unsecured Green 2.886% Notes due 16 October 2029

EUR600mil Senior unsecured Green 4.165% Notes due 16 October 2040

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2025, as supplemented.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

Guarantor (if any):

50Hertz Transmission GmbH

50Hertz Offshore GmbH

ISIN:

2029 - XS3201899856

2040 - XS3201905091

Aggregate nominal amount:

2029 - € 500,000,000

2040 - € 600,000,000

Description:

2.886% Green Notes due 16 October 2029 / 4.165% Green Notes due 16 October 2040

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

ING Bank N.V.

NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
