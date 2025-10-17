Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
Post Stabilisation Notice - Eurogrid GmbH dual Green Bond Issuance
October 17, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany
EUR500mil Senior unsecured Green 2.886% Notes due 16 October 2029
EUR600mil Senior unsecured Green 4.165% Notes due 16 October 2040
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2025, as supplemented.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany
Guarantor (if any):
50Hertz Transmission GmbH
50Hertz Offshore GmbH
ISIN:
2029 - XS3201899856
2040 - XS3201905091
Aggregate nominal amount:
2029 - € 500,000,000
2040 - € 600,000,000
Description:
2.886% Green Notes due 16 October 2029 / 4.165% Green Notes due 16 October 2040
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
ING Bank N.V.
NatWest Markets N.V.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
