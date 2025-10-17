Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

Post Stabilisation Notice - Eurogrid GmbH dual Green Bond Issuance

October 17, 2025

Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany

EUR500mil Senior unsecured Green 2.886% Notes due 16 October 2029

EUR600mil Senior unsecured Green 4.165% Notes due 16 October 2040

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 May 2025, as supplemented.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH, Berlin, Germany Guarantor (if any): 50Hertz Transmission GmbH 50Hertz Offshore GmbH ISIN: 2029 - XS3201899856 2040 - XS3201905091 Aggregate nominal amount: 2029 - € 500,000,000 2040 - € 600,000,000 Description: 2.886% Green Notes due 16 October 2029 / 4.165% Green Notes due 16 October 2040 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA ING Bank N.V. NatWest Markets N.V.

