Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17
Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG GBP 400mil SNP
Post Stabilisation Notice
October 17, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
GBP 400mil Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 15 October 2031
Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS3205730503
Aggregate nominal amount:
GBP 400,000,000
Description:
5.00% Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 15 October 2031
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander SA
NatWest Markets NV
RBC Capital Markets
UBS Investment Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.