Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG GBP 400mil SNP

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 17, 2025

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

GBP 400mil Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 15 October 2031

Issued pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3205730503 Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 400,000,000 Description: 5.00% Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 15 October 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander SA NatWest Markets NV RBC Capital Markets UBS Investment Bank

