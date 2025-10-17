

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.348 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $1.336 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.348 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $5.238 billion from $5.140 billion last year.



Truist Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.348 Bln. vs. $1.336 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $5.238 Bln vs. $5.140 Bln last year.



