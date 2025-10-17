Highlights:

150m Step-Out Confirms Expansion Potential: Drill hole 1274-25-373-W1 intersected approximately 27 metres of mineralization, including a visually identified potential high-grade core of 7.3 metres of strong copper-gold stringer-style mineralization . This intersection extends well beyond the current resource boundary at depth within the key western plunge target. Visual observations (see Figures 1 & 2) confirm the presence of copper stringers and semi-massive mineralization within the targeted western down-plunge corridor. Assays are pending and will be released once available.

Western Down-Plunge Growth Confirmed: Step-out drilling intersected mineralization 150 m down-plunge (373-W1) and 100 m (269-W2b) , both outside the current model. Three rigs are now advancing this high-grade corridor.

Open, Expanding System: Phase 3 visuals show strong continuity across the B26 horizon , which remains open in multiple directions , highlighting significant growth potential .

Strengthening One of Québec's Most Active Copper Projects: With expansion success across multiple zones, B26 is solidifying its position as one of Québec's most advanced copper-gold growth stories.

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of its ongoing Phase 3 drill program at the B26 polymetallic deposit in Québec. Drilling continues to successfully intersect mineralization beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), confirming the expansion of the mineralized footprint. The Company currently owns 50% of the B26 deposit and retains the option to earn an additional 30% from SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

As of this release, 21 holes have been completed in Phase 3 and a total of approximately 17,500 metres drilled to date (see figure 2), including holes drilled prior to breakup. Given the strong preliminary high-grade results on the Western Down-Plunge, three drill rigs are now targeting in high-priority expansion of those specific zones of the B26 mineralized system.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals stated: "The expansion of the mineralized system along the Western Down-Plunge is exactly the type of result we set out to achieve with our Phase 3 drill program. These results confirm the strength of our model and provide a clear path for potential resource growth, reinforcing B26 as one of the most exciting high-grade copper-gold projects in Quebec."

B26 - Phase 3 Drill Program Update:

Abitibi has strategically designed multiple key step-out holes aimed at testing and expanding the boundaries of the current resource model. Early visuals and preliminary core analysis confirm significant potential for further mineralization growth. Phase 3 Program progress highlights include:

1274-25-373-W1: Hole 373 W1 intersected 7.3 metres (from 1,285.0 to 1,292.3 metres) of approximately 10% chalcopyrite stringers and semi-massive mineralization, hosted within a strongly chloritized felsic pyroclastic sequence within an overall mineralized 27 metre zone. This style of mineralization is characteristic of the Copper Stringer Zone within the B26 ore body. The hole was drilled from south to north and intersected the zone at an excellent core angle of approximately 80 degrees, making the 7.3-metre interval close to true thickness. The new access developed during the summer now enables drilling from south to north, allowing for improved core angles and more accurate interpretation of the mineralized zones.

Focused drilling on the Growth of the key Western Down-Plunge Corridor: Rig 1 (2,000m planned):

Drilling is focused on advancing the definition of high-grade zones recently confirmed by hole 269W3, with three additional holes planned to further outline the continuity and structural expansion of this promising zone (see Figure 2). Rigs 2 & 3 (3,350m and 3,920m planned):

Both rigs are aggressively testing the open western down-plunge corridor, targeting open-ended mineralized zones with 150-160m grid spacing. This step-out drilling aims to significantly expand tonnage and extend the mineralized footprint, reinforcing the strong growth potential at B26 (see Figure 2).



Figure 1: Copper mineralization observed in Hole 1274-25-373W1

Figure 2: B26 Long Section with Holes Completed

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate1 of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modeled zones.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

SOURCE: Abitibi Metals Corp.