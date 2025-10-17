EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

On Friday, 17 October, due to the high demand for the new 2025/2030 Eleving Group bonds (ISIN XS3167361651), Eleving Group management has decided to increase the aggregate principal amount of the bonds to be offered from up to EUR 250,000,000 to up to EUR 300,000,000, and to increase the total number of bonds to be offered from up to 250,000 to up to 300,000.



PUBLIC OFFER



The public offering of the new Bonds is open to investors in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Luxembourg until 17 October 2025, 14:00 EEST / 13:00 CEST (subject to earlier close). The bonds offer an annual interest rate of 9.5%-9.75%, payable semi-annually. The final issue price as well as the final aggregate principle amount of the new EUR 2025/2030 bonds will be determined and announced no later than 17 October 2025, based on the subscription offers received.



The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg is available on Eleving Group's website at: www.eleving.com



All information related to the issuance and purchase of the new bonds can be found on the Group's investment platform at: https://www.eleving.com/invest .



The supplement of the prospectus is available here .



About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447





