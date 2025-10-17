

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $509 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $439 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.971 billion from $1.859 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $509 Mln. vs. $439 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.971 Bln vs. $1.859 Bln last year.



