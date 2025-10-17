Petra Diamonds Ltd - Publication of Prospectus and Notice of SGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

17 October 2025 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Publication of Prospectus

Notice of Special General Meeting

Further to the announcement in relation to the fully underwritten Rights Issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$25 million announced earlier today, Petra is pleased to announce that the FCA has approved the prospectus dated 17 October 2025 (the " Prospectus") in connection with the Rights Issue and the Prospectus has been published by the Company.

The Prospectus contains further details of the Rights Issue and, subject to certain exceptions, shareholders will shortly be sent a copy of the Prospectus or notification of the availability of the Prospectus. The Prospectus will also be available on the Company's website at https://prospectus.petradiamonds.com/ and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Prospectus contains a notice of a Special General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held at 8:30 a.m. (London time) on 6 November 2025 at the offices of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG, United Kingdom.

The Special General Meeting is being held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the Resolutions. The Resolutions will be proposed as either ordinary or special resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Special General Meeting, and will be passed if approved by the requisite majority of votes cast, either in person or by proxy.

The Prospectus is not, subject to certain exceptions, available (whether through the Company's website or otherwise) to shareholders in the United States or any of the Restricted Territories (as defined in the Prospectus).

Hard copies of the Prospectus will be available for inspection (for 12 months following admission of the Rights Issue shares) during normal business hours on any business day, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company at 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN, United Kingdom.

The defined terms set out in the Prospectus apply in this announcement.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP is acting as legal counsel to Petra in connection with the Refinancing.

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra's Ordinary Shares are admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the FCA's Official List and are admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker "PDL". The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com .

