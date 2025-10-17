

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $371 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ally Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $1.601 billion from $1.534 billion last year.



Ally Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $371 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.601 Bln vs. $1.534 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News