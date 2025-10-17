RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nexalin Technology and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL) and BioVie, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NXL: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nxl_access

BIVI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

In an exclusive interview, Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Nexalin's game-changing approach to mental healthcare through its proprietary, non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology. White details the company's growing body of clinical evidence, including collaborations with leading institutions like UC San Diego, and shares updates on the Gen-3 HALO Clarity headset and Virtual Clinic model, designed for scalable, at-home treatment. With regulatory approvals secured internationally and U.S. expansion underway, Nexalin is positioned at the forefront of a $537 billion mental health market.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss bezisterim (NE3107), BioVie's first-in-class, orally available small molecule that targets inflammation and insulin resistance, two key drivers of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Long COVID, where it has shown encouraging signals of improved cognition, motor function, and reduced neuroinflammation across clinical studies. He will also outline progress with BIV201, BioVie's late-stage orphan drug candidate for refractory ascites, a life-threatening complication of liver cirrhosis with no FDA-approved therapies. With multiple late-stage clinical programs advancing, strong safety data, and multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, BioVie is positioned to deliver significant value creation as it approaches pivotal milestones and potential partnerships.

NXL and BIVI are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-?B, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NF?B homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

