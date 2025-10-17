Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 15:29
196,62 Euro
+0,98 % +1,90
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invisors earns Star of Excellence for second consecutive year in ISG Provider Lens 2025 Workday Ecosystem

ATLANTA and GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, has been recognized in the ISG Provider Lens® 2025 Workday Ecosystem report, receiving top honors across multiple categories for a third consecutive year. After being named a Rising Star in 2023, Invisors has achieved back-to-back Star of Excellence awards in 2024 and 2025, a distinction earned by receiving the highest customer experience score among all participating providers.

Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

The Star of Excellence® is ISG's recognition for customer experience (CX) excellence, reflecting the voice of clients across key performance metrics. The most important CX pillar is Execution and Delivery, and being open to constructive criticism or suggestions for improvement is what the clients indicated they liked the most. In the 2025 Star of Excellence® CX research, Invisors earned a 95.3% CX score.

"Invisors continues to redefine what a focused Workday partner can achieve, blending vertical expertise with rapid innovation to deliver measurable outcomes," said Gaurang Pagdi at ISG. "Its rise as a leader in Built on Workday solutions reflects a unique ability to anticipate client needs and translate them into market shaping capabilities."

In the 2025 report, Invisors was also named a Leader in four key categories, spanning both the U.S. and Europe and a Rising Star in a fifth category.

  • Leader - Transformation Services (U.S.)
  • Leader - Performance and Optimization Services (U.S.)
  • Leader - Innovation on Workday (U.S. and Europe)
  • Leader - Deployment and Integration Services (U.S.)
  • Rising Star - Deployment and Integration Services (Europe)

ISG's Rising Star designation is awarded to only one provider per category and signals a provider with a promising portfolio, strong market presence and a clear roadmap for becoming a Leader. The Leader designations signify Invisors' proven capabilities, deep domain expertise and continued investment in delivering high-impact Workday solutions globally.

"Being recognized by ISG for three years in a row is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on delivering value, listening to client feedback and staying ahead of the curve in the Workday ecosystem," said Abe Anzardo, Partner at Invisors. "The Star of Excellence is especially meaningful because it's based entirely on our clients' feedback. It validates our focus on continuous improvement, collaboration and helping organizations realize the full potential of their Workday investment."

To view the full ISG Provider Lens® 2025 Workday Ecosystem report or learn more about Invisors' Workday services, visit invisors.com/isg-workday-ecosystem-2025.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446927/Invisors_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invisors-earns-star-of-excellence-for-second-consecutive-year-in-isg-provider-lens-2025-workday-ecosystem-302586924.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
