Cyber Security 1 AB: Cyber Security 1 AB Declared Solvent, Svea Court of Appeal Overturns Bankruptcy Decision

Stockholm, Sweden, October 17, 2025, Cyber Security 1 AB ("CYBER1" or "the Company") today announces that the Svea Court of Appeal has overturned the Stockholm District Court's decision of September 1, 2025, which had declared the Company bankrupt.

The Court of Appeal concluded that Cyber Security 1 AB is solvent and fully capable of meeting its financial obligations. The decision follows the presentation of new financial documentation and settlement agreements demonstrating the Company's improved liquidity and strengthened balance sheet.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal noted that Cyber Security 1 AB has successfully reached agreements with creditors and shareholders.

The Court determined that CYBER1 possesses sufficient liquidity to pay its debts as they fall due and that there are adequate funds to cover all bankruptcy-related costs. On this basis, the Court of Appeal annulled the District Court's bankruptcy decision.

A company spokesperson stated: "We welcome the Court of Appeal's decision. Over the past several weeks and months, we have worked diligently with our shareholders and creditors regarding our financial position. This decision allows us to focus fully on growing the organisation and delivering trusted cybersecurity solutions to our clients across EMEA."

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal.

