Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGCJ | ISIN: SE0007604061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CS
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:13
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 17:45 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber Security 1 AB: Cyber Security 1 AB Declared Solvent, Svea Court of Appeal Overturns Bankruptcy Decision

Stockholm, Sweden, October 17, 2025, Cyber Security 1 AB ("CYBER1" or "the Company") today announces that the Svea Court of Appeal has overturned the Stockholm District Court's decision of September 1, 2025, which had declared the Company bankrupt.

The Court of Appeal concluded that Cyber Security 1 AB is solvent and fully capable of meeting its financial obligations. The decision follows the presentation of new financial documentation and settlement agreements demonstrating the Company's improved liquidity and strengthened balance sheet.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal noted that Cyber Security 1 AB has successfully reached agreements with creditors and shareholders.

The Court determined that CYBER1 possesses sufficient liquidity to pay its debts as they fall due and that there are adequate funds to cover all bankruptcy-related costs. On this basis, the Court of Appeal annulled the District Court's bankruptcy decision.

A company spokesperson stated: "We welcome the Court of Appeal's decision. Over the past several weeks and months, we have worked diligently with our shareholders and creditors regarding our financial position. This decision allows us to focus fully on growing the organisation and delivering trusted cybersecurity solutions to our clients across EMEA."

CYBER1's underlying business operations to continue commercial trading as normal.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:
pr@cyber1.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/

This information is information that Cyber Security 1 is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-17 17:41 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.