

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In an earlier announcement, Anglo American plc (AAL.L) announced a merger agreement with Teck Resources Limited to form the Anglo Teck group.



On Friday, Anglo American shared regulatory updates regarding the merger, stating that it sold the remaining 19.9 percent stake in Valterra Platinum Limited for about $2.5 billion on 3 September 2025.



Meanwhile, Teck completed the sale of its steelmaking coal business to Glencore for $7.3 billion in July 2024.



Further, Anglo American has initiated arbitration against Peabody Energy over the termination of a coal asset sale.



It is also facing an appeal related to a dismissed class action in South Africa over lead exposure claims.



Anglo American's stock closed at 2,834 pence, down 3.44 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



