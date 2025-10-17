TOKYO, Oct 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, through its Australian subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA), has won the Australian Good Design Award in the Engineering Design category for its KXZ3 series of building-use multi-split air-conditioners for worldwide markets.(1) In addition, Residential-use air-conditioners, MHI was selected as the best brand in the air conditioning category in surveys conducted by Canstar Blue, a major Australian product review site, and CHOICE, a major consumer group. This is the third time that MHIAA has won the Australian Good Design Award, the sixth time to receive the highest rating from Canstar Blue, and the seventh time for the CHOICE survey.The Good Design Australia Award was established in 1958 by Good Design Australia, and has been endorsed by the World Design Organization (WDO) as Australia's premier international design recommendation program. The KXZ3 series was recognized for its combination of design innovation and environmental performance, receiving the Good Design Award Winner in the Engineering Design category. The series features a new exterior design with blue ornamentation. It is designed to create a sense of well-ordered unity and refinement when installed continuously, and to blend unobtrusively into modern urban environments. In addition, the use of R32 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP)(2) about one-third that of the R410A refrigerant used in conventional systems, helps to reduce its environmental impact. Further, a new optimised compressor and advanced airflow path design have improved the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) by approximately 18% compared to previous models,(3) providing energy savings.Canstar Blue surveyed more than 3,000 Australian consumers about home air conditioners, with 665 respondents reporting that they had purchased and installed an air conditioner in the past three years. MHIAA achieved five-star ratings in six out of seven categories, including overall satisfaction, value for money, performance, features and functionality, quietness, and design, and four stars for ease of use, receiving the Most Satisfied Customer Award.The CHOICE survey combines product performance testing with feedback from local consumers. A comprehensive evaluation of 67 models was conducted based on the four criteria of average test score, brand reliability, customer satisfaction, and recommended ratio. MHIAA rated 90% in reliability and 91% in customer satisfaction, receiving an overall score of 74% and equal Best Brand recognition.Commenting on these awards, Akihiro Nakajima, Managing Director of MHIAA, said: "We are deeply honored to receive three prestigious awards. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance and environmentally friendly products, blending Japan's technological capabilities with the needs of the local market. We will continue to develop customer-focused products and improve our services, contributing to comfortable and sustainable lifestyles."MHI Thermal Systems, encouraged by these awards, will further work to develop technologies and products that complement the lives of every customer. Through synergies and integrated technological capabilities that leverage MHI's wide-ranging heating and cooling businesses, MHI Thermal Systems aims to provide optimal thermal solutions that meet the diversifying needs of customers.(1) For more information on the KXZ3, see the following press release.https://www.mhi.com/news/24040901.html(2) Global Warming Potential (GWP) is a coefficient representing the degree of greenhouse effect, with CO2 as 1. Smaller values indicate a lower greenhouse effect, and better environmental performance.(3) Comparison is based on the respective 28.0kW outdoor units.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.