

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 76,500 of WLIVE Fabric's 12-drawer dressers that were sold on Amazon have been recalled due to the significant risk of harm or death in the event that the furniture tips over if it is not firmly fixed to a wall.



The dressers don't meet the mandatory safety standards set under the STURDY Act, which aims to prevent fatal tip-over accidents in homes, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that they can become unstable and trap children.



The recalled units sold for about $83 between September 2023 and August 2025. The dressers have a metal frame, a wooden top, and twelve collapsible fabric drawers. They come in a variety of colors, including charcoal black, rustic brown, dark grey, light grey, and white.



Customers are advised to put the dressers out of children's reach and to stop using them if they aren't fixed to a wall. Customers who provide proof of disposal by sending a photo to wliveproductrecall@wlivehome.com are eligible for a complete refund from WLIVE.



There has only been one tip-over incident reported thus far, and no one has been hurt. Jiangsu Pengcheng Weiye Furniture Co., Ltd. produced the dressers in China, and WLIVE imported them.



Consumers who would like additional information can reach WLIVE by calling 833-367-7572, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.



