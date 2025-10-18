Anzeige
Samstag, 18.10.2025
WKN: A2P8CE | ISIN: US8618961085 | Ticker-Symbol: I4F
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 15:12
86,50 Euro
+0,58 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2025 01:23 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX Expands Wealth Management Offering for Latin American Clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services firm connecting clients to the markets across asset classes and geographies, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Intercam Advisors, Inc. and Intercam Securities, Inc., -U.S.-based firms providing brokerage and investment advisory services to Latin American clients.

Under the StoneX umbrella, the entities have been rebranded to StoneX International Securities Inc. and StoneX International Advisors, Inc.

This acquisition bolsters StoneX's existing wealth management business and further strengthens its connection with Latin America. Through this transaction, StoneX expands its ability to serve cross-border clients with a broader range of integrated advisory and brokerage solutions supported by the firm's global reach and infrastructure.

Jay Carter, Chief Executive Officer of StoneX Wealth Management, commented:
"This acquisition reflects our commitment to Latin American clients by expanding their access to secure, U.S.-regulated custody, tailored investment solutions, and dedicated support -delivered through the expertise of the StoneX wealth platform and backed by the institutional strength and global reach of a Fortune 50 financial services firm."

StoneX Wealth Management manages more than $18 billion in client assets across the U.S. and Latin America. With more than 500 financial professionals operating in 44 states, the firm provides financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses offering a comprehensive suite of financial planning, investment advisory, and brokerage services tailored to client needs.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

For more information, contact Jonathan Kay, Jonathan.Kay@stonex.com

SNEX-G


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
