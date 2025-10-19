Novartis Pharma AG: PSMAddition data show Novartis Pluvicto delays progression to end-stage prostate cancer

Pluvicto TM plus standard of care (ARPI + ADT) significantly reduced risk of progression or death by 28% (HR 0.72) versus SoC alone, with positive trend in OS (HR 0.84) in PSMA+ metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) 1





The safety profile and tolerability of Pluvicto in this third positive Phase III study were consistent with its established profile in PSMAfore and VISION trials 1,4,5





Novartis plans to submit to regulatory authorities by end of year; potential approval would double the number of patients eligible for Pluvicto and further establish its efficacy in metastatic prostate cancer settings

Basel, October 19, 2025 - Novartis today presents new Pluvicto (lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan) data from the Phase III PSMAddition trial in a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025.



Pluvicto plus standard of care (SoC) (androgen receptor pathway inhibitor [ARPI] + androgen deprivation therapy [ADT]) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), reducing the risk of radiographic progression or death by 28% (HR 0.72; 95% CI: 0.58, 0.90) versus SoC alone in patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)+ metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC)1.



Results also show an early positive trend in overall survival (OS) in patients treated with Pluvicto plus SoC (HR 0.84; 95% CI: 0.63, 1.13); follow-up will continue until data are mature1. More patients achieved a complete response versus SoC alone (57.1% vs. 42.3%) and the overall response rate (ORR) was numerically higher in the Pluvicto plus SoC arm (85.3% vs. 80.8%)1. Pluvicto delayed time to progression to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) (HR 0.70; 95% CI: 0.58, 0.84)1. The rPFS benefit was consistent across pre-specified subgroups1.



"In metastatic prostate cancer, choosing the most efficacious treatment early is crucial, even at initial diagnosis," said Scott T. Tagawa, MD, a professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and a medical oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "These findings suggest that combining 177Lu-PSMA-617 with standard of care hormonal therapy offers patients more time without disease progression, a safety profile with adverse events that are most often low grade and managed with supportive care, and an encouraging trend in overall survival."



"These results reinforce the potential for Pluvicto, a radioligand therapy that delivers treatment directly to target cells, to change how we treat metastatic prostate cancer," said Shreeram Aradhye, President, Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "With significant benefit now shown across multiple disease stages, Pluvicto is redefining the standard of care. The strength of these results reflects our deep commitment to patients with prostate cancer and our leadership in radioligand therapy."



The safety profile and tolerability of Pluvicto were consistent with its established profile in PSMAfore and VISION1,4,5. Grade =3 adverse events (AEs) were reported in 50.7% of patients in the Pluvicto plus SoC arm, compared to 43% on SoC alone1. The most common all-grade AEs were dry mouth, fatigue, nausea, hot flush and anemia1.



PSMAddition marks the third positive Phase III trial with Pluvicto. Building on the significant benefit demonstrated in PSMAfore, which led to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in pre-taxane mCRPC in March 2025, these new results strengthen the evidence base for Pluvicto and demonstrate its potential to improve outcomes in an even earlier stage of metastatic prostate cancer. Novartis plans to submit these data to regulatory authorities before end of year.Approximately 172,000 men are diagnosed with mHSPC each year across the US, China, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Most patients progress to mCRPC, typically within 20 months. Progression to mCRPC is associated with significantly worse outcomes, including increased patient burden, worse quality of life and life expectancy less than two years. More than 80% of patients with prostate cancer highly express the PSMA biomarker, making it a promising therapeutic targetPSMAddition (NCT04720157) is a Phase III, open-label, prospective, 1:1 randomized study comparing the efficacy and safety of Pluvicto in combination with SoC (ARPI + ADT) vs. SoC alone in adult patients with PSMA+ mHSPC. The primary endpoint is rPFS, defined as the time to radiographic progression by PCWG3-modified RECIST V1.1 (as assessed by BIRC) or death. The key secondary endpoint of OS is defined as time to death due to any cause. The study remains ongoing and a total of 1,144 patients with mHSPC across 20 countries have been randomized in the trialPluvicto is an intravenous RLT that combines a targeting compound (a ligand) with a therapeutic radionuclide (a radioactive particle, in this case lutetium-177). After administration into the bloodstream, Pluvicto binds to PSMA-expressing target cells, including prostate cancer cells that express PSMA, a transmembrane protein. Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope damage the target cells and nearby cells, disrupting their ability to replicate and/or triggering cell deathPluvicto is the only PSMA-targeted agent approved for PSMA+ mCRPC and is the first RLT to demonstrate a clinical benefit for patients with PSMA+ mHSPC in a Phase III trial. Novartis is investigating Pluvicto in oligometastatic prostate cancer, an earlier stage of disease, in the PSMA-DC trial (NCT05939414).Novartis is reimagining cancer care with RLT for patients with advanced cancers. By harnessing the power of targeted radiation and applying it to advanced cancers, RLT is designed to deliver treatment directly to target cells, anywhere in the body. Novartis is investigating a broad portfolio of RLTs, exploring new isotopes, ligands and combination therapies to look beyond gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) and prostate cancer and into breast, colon, lung and pancreatic cancer. Novartis has established global expertise, with specialized supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across its network of RLT production sites. To support growing demand for RLTs, we have active production capabilities in Millburn (NJ), Zaragoza (Spain), Ivrea (Italy) and a state-of-the-art facility in Indianapolis (IN). Expansions are ongoing in Carlsbad (CA), where Novartis is establishing its third US-based RLT manufacturing site to support expanded use of RLTs, and Sasayama (Japan) to create resiliency and optimize delivery of medicines to patients.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 