

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HCMLF, HLB.F), a Swiss maker of building materials, Monday announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Xella Group, a German sustainable and innovative walling systems provider, from Lone Star for 1.85 billion euros.



The deal is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2026, subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances.



Holcim said the transaction is in line with its commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. The deal is earnings per share and free cash flow accretive in year one and return on invested capital or ROIC accretive in year three. The strategic value-accretive acquisition is also projected to deliver run-rate EBITDA synergies of 60 million euros in year three



In its statement, investment firm Lone Star Funds announced the signing by an affiliate of Lone Star Fund X, LP of the binding agreement with Holcim.



Xella provides efficient and sustainable walling solutions for the entire house shell, operating premium brands such as Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor. The company, with more than 4,000 team members, projects 2025 net sales of around 1 billion euros.



Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO, said, 'This strategic acquisition is a milestone in our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction, accelerating Holcim's high-value Building Solutions in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Xella will add to our customer offering in the highly attractive EUR 12 billion+ walling market, with cross-selling and systems-selling opportunities.'



