Clean Invest Africa Plc - Trading Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Trading Update

Financial Position and Creditor Management

The Company is fully aware of its financial obligations and is actively working to address current challenges. Creditor days have extended beyond the usual agreed creditor terms with some of the Company's suppliers, however, management continues to closely monitor and manage affected creditors. Overall, creditors - primarily trade and routine - remain supportive.

Investment Agreements and Defaults with subscription participant counterparties

On 27 March 2025, the Company finalized a subscription agreement for USD 750,000 with a South African corporation. The payment was expected by 28 April 2025. Despite multiple attempts, after entering into a formal Subscription Agreement , the investor defaulted on its commitments. The Company is now pursuing legal action to protect its interests and will provide further updates in due course.

On 13 June 2025, the Company entered into a USD 1,000,000 Subscription Agreement with another corporate. Payment was due by 28 June 2025. Although communication has been ongoing and positive, the funds have not yet been transferred by the subscribers. Discussions are continuing actively, and the Company remains hopeful for a resolution within 3-5 working days. It is worth noting that the Subscription Agreement price of £0.0025 is a at approx. 3x multiple to the last reported share price, which we believe would underpin the CIA share price, that would have resulted in a higher share price, hence the decision to extend the settlement period and not to cancel the Subscription Agreement. The management believe that this Subscription Agreement and the co-operation benefits that it would bring, would still add value to CIA, considering that the subscriber investor team have proposed additional regional business with potentially exciting opportunities.

These defaults have significantly impacted the Company's financial planning, regular commitments, and the implementation of its business plan, including the launch of full-scale production of Chisamina pellets, which aims to support households in need of heating solutions and for which the Company would have allocated up to USD 300,000 from investment proceeds. Progress will resume once funds are available.

US Developments

CoalTech LLC, the Company's US subsidiary, is advancing its collaboration with Environmental Engineering Group (EEG), already announced in past trading update, that provides a seamless solution to address and resolve the challenges posed by the large number of tailing ponds present in US. The parties are preparing to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle for this type of project that will start the Saddle Fork Project in Perry County, Kentucky, targeting approx. 6 million tonnes of recoverable thermal coal fines. The project should be announced in the coming week, as soon as project finance is completed.

Subsequent projects include the Leatherwood Project (KY) with approx. 12 million tonnes of recoverable coal fines and others that are currently under early stage of discussion.

In parallel CoalTech LLC is at an advanced stage of discussion for the Tamaqua Project in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, with approx. 4 million tonnes of fine anthracite refuse for pellet production. Discussions are underway with two potential investors.

Additional prospects are under review and will be prioritised following the initial project phase.

Project CLAPS (Italy)

Project CLAPS ("Clean Land And Power System"), launched on 1 August 2023, has reached approximately 70% completion. CoalTech Limited is collaborating with ISS International S.p.A. to develop a mobile agglomeration plant prototype for converting coal dust into pellets.

Key highlights:

Fully automated mobile unit with preparation, pelletising, and drying sections.

Target applications include ex-ILVA (Taranto) and ENEL's Cerano plant (Brindisi).

A full R&D lab is operational.

EPC contractor appointed; equipment sourcing is underway.

The project is on track for completion by August 2026.

2024 Audited results and 2025 interims

The Company intends to publish its audited results for the year ended 31.12.24 and its interim results for the 6 months ended 30.06.25 as soon as possible, assuming the receipt of the necessary funds to complete the audit. Pending publication of those results, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Aquis Growth Market will remain suspended.

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 20 7469 0930

Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser