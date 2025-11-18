Clean Invest Africa Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

CIA is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS -

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES: