Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
PR Newswire
18.11.2025
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

CIA is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS -

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer +973 3 9696273
AlbR Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

