Clean Invest Africa Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
18 November 2025
CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
("CIA" or the "Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
CIA is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
