Montag, 20.10.2025
Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR/PCA Announcement
WKN: A41HY9 | ISIN: KYG8827C1006
Stuttgart
20.10.25 | 07:30
16,400 Euro
-0,30 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MALIBU LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MALIBU LIFE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR/PCA Announcement

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR/PCA Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

Date:20 October 2025

Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transactions:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Dimitri Goulandris

b)

Position / status

Chairman

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 20.50 per share

2,500

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

2,500

USD 51,250

e)

Date of the transaction

16/10/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Richard Boléat

b)

Position / status

Non-executive director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 19.994 per share

1,200

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

1,200

USD 23,992.80

e)

Date of the transaction

16/10/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Rupert Dorey

b)

Position / status

Non-executive director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 20.00 per share

4,249

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

4,249

84,980

e)

Date of the transaction

16/10/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name of PDMR

Rupert Dorey

b)

Position / status

Non-executive director

c)

Name of PCA

N/A

d)

Relationship to PDMR

N/A

2.

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN: KYG8827C1006

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 20.50 per share

751

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

751

USD 15,395.50

e)

Date of the transaction

17/10/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

USD - Dollars

Enquiries:

Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)

Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600


