Malibu Life Holdings Limited - PDMR/PCA Announcement
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20
Date:20 October 2025
Company: Malibu Life Holdings Limited
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company has been notified of the follow transactions:
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name of PDMR
Dimitri Goulandris
b)
Position / status
Chairman
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
2,500
USD 51,250
e)
Date of the transaction
16/10/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name of PDMR
Richard Boléat
b)
Position / status
Non-executive director
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
1,200
USD 23,992.80
e)
Date of the transaction
|
16/10/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name of PDMR
Rupert Dorey
b)
Position / status
Non-executive director
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
4,249
84,980
e)
Date of the transaction
16/10/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name of PDMR
Rupert Dorey
b)
Position / status
Non-executive director
c)
Name of PCA
N/A
d)
Relationship to PDMR
N/A
2.
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares
ISIN: KYG8827C1006
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
751
USD 15,395.50
e)
Date of the transaction
17/10/2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
g)
Currency
USD - Dollars
Enquiries:
Walkers Corporate Limited(Company secretary to the Company)
Michael Beck +1 (345) 814-7600