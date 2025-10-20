Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Nongshim Shin Ramyun Light Ups New York Times Square with 'KPop Demon Hunters'

- Global campaign celebrates the U.S. debut of the movie-inspired collaboration package -

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim carried out a global campaign at New York Times Square to celebrate the launch of Shin Ramyun in collaboration with Netflix's hit animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters'. As known for "The Crossroads of the World" and attracting over 450,000 visitors daily, Times Square served as the stage for global consumers to directly taste and enjoy the Shin Ramyun brand through a variety of interactive activities that seamlessly connected both online and offline experiences.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Advertising and On-site Event at New York Times Square (1)

On the day of the campaign, Nongshim unveiled the 'KPop Demon Hunters'-inspired Shin Ramyun through a giant Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) billboard in Times Square.

In addition to the digital billboard, Nongshim also operated a range of themed booths to let visitors experience the Shin Ramyun brand firsthand.

At the Food Zone, visitors sampled Shin Toomba prepared with an instant noodle cooker, offering a taste of Korea's iconic "Hangang Ramyun" culture alongside Shrimp Crackers. The Reward Zone featured instant photo booths decorated with 'KPop Demon Hunters' characters, while the Event Zone offered prizes, including Shin Ramyun, through a social media follow event that extended the excitement online.

A Nongshim representative commented, "This campaign went beyond simple digital advertising to become a festival where global consumers could directly taste and enjoy Shin Ramyun. Starting from New York Times Square, we will continue to connect directly with consumers worldwide and actively spread Shin Ramyun's global slogan, 'Spicy Happiness In Noodles.'"

Meanwhile, Nongshim has been rolling out the 'KPop Demon Hunters'-inspired packaging globally since late August, starting in Korea. In the Americas, including the United States, sales began in mid-September, with distribution gradually expanding to additional countries. Nongshim also plans to introduce the product across key European markets - including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, and the Czech Republic - as well as in Australia and New Zealand within this year.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Advertising and On-site Event at New York Times Square (2)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800120/IMG_0340.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800121/IMG_0390.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nongshim-shin-ramyun-light-ups-new-york-times-square-with-kpop-demon-hunters-302588617.html

