Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
WKN: A2AGCJ | ISIN: SE0007604061
GlobeNewswire
20.10.2025 08:53 Uhr
15 Leser
Lift of Suspension in Cyber Security 1 AB at FNSE

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-10-20T06:52:00Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Cyber Security
1 AB, LEI: 213800UOM5G4RKOZE477
Instrument: CYB1 SE0007604061

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
